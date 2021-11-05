Grant Young is the health policy coordinator for Adagio Health. He supports the tobacco prevention and control efforts of the Pennsylvania Department of Health in Allegheny County and Southwestern Pennsylvania. He works with Southwestern Pennsylvania businesses, colleges, local governments, and multiunit housing spaces to develop and implement tobacco- and nicotine-free policies designed to eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke where people live, where they work, and where they play. He has a master’s in public policy and management from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s in education from George Mason University in Virginia.