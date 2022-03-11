The Cambria County Drug Coalition would like to extend an invitation for you to join our efforts.
CCDC is an independent 501©(3) nonprofit organization that serves as the hub of coordination with strategic goals aimed at diminishing all substance use disorder related issues facing Cambria County.
More than 100 volunteers make up the seven sector committees which follow the nationally recognized Drug-Free Communities Model.
These committees meet monthly or bimonthly to develop strategies in key areas, including:
• The law enforcement sector works to decrease the supply of illegal drugs permeating into county neighborhoods. Members of this committee partner together to hold the DEA National Drug Take Back Day at various locations across Cambria County.
This happens twice a year and compliments the expansion of permanent drug take-back boxes at 19 locations countywide. The next event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. Take-back locations will be available at https://www.dea.gov/takebackday
• The health care sector focuses on education internally and supporting systems of care for those affected by Substance Use Disorder. Through such systems as the warm hand-off to treatment and medication-assisted treatment in the emergency department, we have seen a seamless and comprehensive transition into treatment and recovery for those in active addiction.
The opening of the Maternal Addiction Resource Center (MARC) has filled a gap in services for women who are pregnant and experiencing all levels of substance use disorder.
• The drug treatment and recovery sector works to reduce the paralyzing stigma linked to addiction by sharing messages of hope and recovery. They plan and host the International Overdose Awareness Day and Recovery in the Valley Events annually.
By partnering all committees with our community education sector the coalition is able to share valuable information and conversations around all matters linked to drugs with community members countywide. Save the date for this years International Overdose Awareness Day Event on Aug. 31 and Sept. 10 for Recovery in the Valley.
• The community education sector is comprised of three committees: Media, faith-based and business. Our partners on the media committee support with radio, newspaper and television coverage for all coalition initiatives, trainings and events.
The faith-based committee plans annual events such as the first responders appreciation breakfast and the Blue Christmas service. They also host community stigma reduction trainings such as person- first language and Narcan administration.
The newest addition the coalition is the business committee. Members from for-profit and nonprofit organizations come together to learn about the ever-changing landscape of medical marijuana in the workplace as well as supporting coalition events through sponsorships.
• The prevention education sector supports the implementation of evidence-based drug prevention programming, Botvin LifeSkills, universally in all county middle schools.
This committee also facilitates environmental prevention campaigns such as Parents Who Host Lose the Most and Red Ribbon Week. This is also the sector where youth get involved in all areas of the coalition, from volunteering at the annual first responders appreciation breakfast to experiencing healthy alternative activities such as First Waves, where students learn to surf a standing wave in the Stonycreek River.
Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambria County Drug Coalition has stayed the course to focus on issues linked to substance use disorder, many of which were made more difficult due to the pandemic.
All of the CCDC’s committees switched to virtual meetings and never missed a beat.
In the peak of 2020, members were committed to holding events virtually.
As 2021 brought lessened social restrictions, the members took what they learned about live event streaming and offered hybrid virtual/in-person events. This potential challenge was turned into a success as the coalition saw increased engagement through its Facebook page – where the events were streamed.
Similarly, the prevention education sector saw wide success by shifting the Botvin LifeSkills program to a teacher-taught model. This is considered a best practice and this enhancement was fully supported by the CCDC and the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program. This program supports social emotional learning as a mental health response to COVID-19.
All of the sectors work collaboratively to accomplish the mission and vision through aligned actions and shared goals. If any of our committees interest you, we would love to connect with you.
Issues linked to substance use disorder are community- wide and need a response to see the creation of Drug Free Communities across Cambria County.
Will you join us?
Reach out to Natalie Kauffman at (814) 619-4505 to learn more and visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyDrugCoalition.
Natalie Kauffman is the Cambria County Drug Coalition’s project coordinator. She is passionate about the prevention of and recovery from substance use disorder.
