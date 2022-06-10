We welcome all youth in Cambria County to become involved in our many projects and activities. These activities include monthly Prevention Education zoom calls, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapter activities along with forming a Tobacco Resistance Unit (TRU) at their school.
During Red Ribbon Week in October, youth are invited to volunteer for and attend various leadership and skills building events. In May, the coalition hosts the Parents Who Host Lose the Most campaign and offers a special contest for youth to win prizes for helping to spread the word.
As summer kicks off, we are excited to hold our second annual First Waves Cambria Project on July 26, 27 and Aug. 1. Students will learn to surf a wave in the Stonycreek, be inspired by creating engaging video content and prevention measures they can take to live a substance use disorder free life.
For more information at https://www.firstwaves.org/cambria.
The coalition, along with collaborative partners, have successfully implemented Botvin Lifeskills Training into all Cambria County middle schools. This is an evidence-based prevention program created by Dr. Gilbert J. Botvin that provides youth with the important skills necessary to handle challenging situations in their everyday lives and to increase self-confidence.
Through the interactive lessons, students are taught drug resistance skills, personal self-management skills and general social skills. Almost all middle schools in Cambria County, public and parochial, taught Botvin Lifeskills training to their students this school year.
Through funding from the Blueprints grant (University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for the Study of Prevention and Violence), Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program and the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, we partner with our local middle schools to train their teachers to become facilitators, provide teacher’s manuals and student workbooks for this prevention program.
In February 2022, we reapplied for the Blueprints grant and were awarded three more years of support. We are very excited to continue to offer assistance for this prevention program and partner with our local schools.
During the month of October, we celebrate Red Ribbon Week countywide with our schools and local businesses. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign that began in 1988 to honor DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. In 1985, he was tortured and killed in Mexico. After his murder, friends and family wore red badges of satin to honor his memory and his fight to end illegal drugs.
We celebrate Red Ribbon Week by purchasing and delivering red ribbons to all school districts in Cambria County and partnering with SADD chapters for various activities. For the school year 2021-2022, we delivered 18,705 ribbons.
One activity that some local schools did was Plant the Promise Initiative. Students plant tulip bulbs in October during Red Ribbon Week and they bloom in springtime for Alcohol Awareness Month in April. These activities bring awareness of our community’s fight against illegal drug usage and alcohol abuse awareness.
In 2021, the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) was administered in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 to “gather information about their knowledge, attitudes and behaviors toward alcohol, tobacco and other drug use to help communities address root causes of antisocial behavior.”
This data helps us better understand our youth and the best strategies to assist them.
According to this data, we see that alcohol use gradually goes up between grade 6th and 12th. A positive take- away from this data is that alcohol usage decreased from 2019 to 2021 in all grade levels.
We know that vaping is a continuous problem among our youth. According to the 2019 data, 44.4% of 12th graders reported using a vaping device in the previous 30 days. This percentage decreased to 28.3% in 2021.
With Botvin Lifeskills Training prevention program, partnership with Adagio Health on anti-vaping campaigns, SADD partnerships with the schools and community youth activities, we hope to see these numbers continue to decrease among our youth in Cambria County.
We would love to have your student join us in these efforts to reduce youth drug use and encourage healthy behaviors.
Aly Bender-Murgas works as Botvin Lifeskills Training Programs Administrator at the Cambria County Drug Coalition. She also is on the Prevention Education Committee at CCDC.
