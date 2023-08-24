Coal Tubin' will hold its Tubapalooza on Sept. 3 beginning at 100 Station St., Johnstown.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Music entertainment will feature Bruce Schettig, The Ben Dumm 3, DJ Hoodwink, The Super Alrights and The Hillbilly Biscuits, who will be at different stages along the river.
Twenty percent of ticket proceeds will benefit Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center.
For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.coaltubin.com.
