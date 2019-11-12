St. Francis University’s Center for Fine Arts will host veteran NFL coach and classical pianist Paul Alexander at JFK Auditorium from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Alexander will discuss his unique role of being a coach and the student of world-class performers during the event, which is free and open to the public.
Alexander will also offer insight into effective methods for learning, teaching and developing the essence for elite performance.
