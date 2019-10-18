Guests walked throughout Classic Elements, the newest business in downtown Johnstown, on Friday, soaking in the aroma of fresh brewed coffee, perusing new books for sale and talking about work hanging on the wall made by local artists.
“We are thrilled to have everyone here today with us,” co-owner Jennifer Galiote said during the grand opening. “We had a lot of community support to get our business up and running. We’re happy to be part of the downtown business community and see the resurgence that’s been happening here.”
Galiote and co-owner Michele Adams hope the business, which offers a variety of items, including new books, jewelry and clothing, will provide a shopping experience for customers that they feel has been lacking in the central business district for years.
They also want the business to play a role in helping revitalize downtown.
“We live here,” Adams said.
“We want the area to become what it can be. We anticipate that more businesses will come down here. It will be a destination. We’re wanting to be part of all of that.”
Classic Elements, located at 345 Main St., is one of more than a dozen businesses to open in downtown over the past five years.
“It’s just great to see another business open downtown,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “It brings a little bit of different things to the downtown area – book selling, coffee shop, a place to be with friends and spend some time.
“It’s another business to help downtown keep growing.”
