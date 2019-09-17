This community festival is bringing three days of fun for people of all ages.
The 25th annual Clymer Days Festival will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to dusk Sunday at Sherman Street Park in Clymer.
It will feature musical entertainment, food and craft vendors, a car and motorcycle show, fireworks, games and children’s activities.
The festival has its roots as a reunion for those who served on the USS George Clymer and has since evolved into an event for those in Clymer and surrounding areas to come together and enjoy a weekend of activities.
“It’s turned into a town reunion, and the festival keeps growing each year,” said Kenneth Putt, festival chairman.
A car show will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve had shows where we’ll get 70 cars, and that’s a pretty good number for this area,” Putt said.
New this year will be a DJ and karaoke event from 7 to 9 p.m., which will give attendees a chance to entertain the crowd.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, an opening ceremony will be held, which will feature the Penns Manor High School Marching Band, Macie Lorelli singing the national anthem and American Legion Color Guard Post 222.
A cornhole tournament will be held at 2 p.m., followed by an open mic from 4 to 5 p.m.
Musical entertainment will include Three of Hearts from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 Mile Run playing from 6 to 9 p.m.
The day will be capped off by a fireworks display lighting up the night sky at 9 p.m.
“This is a really big show, and it draws a large crowd,” Putt said. “You can see it from all over Clymer.”
On Sunday, a community church service will be held at 10:30 a.m.
A motorcycle show will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.
“This keeps growing every year, and we’ve had as many as 30 bikes,” Putt said.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m., there will be games and activities that will include a milk-chugging contest, a sack race and three-legged race.
Jerry Intihar will entertain with polka music from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and That Oldies Band will wrap up the festival playing from 5 to 8 p.m.
“The festival is a good time where people can come out and catch up with friends,” Putt said.
There is no admission or parking fee.
For more information, visit www.clymerdaysfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.