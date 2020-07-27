Blunt-force trauma injuries claimed a Clymer-area woman who was killed Sunday in a crash on Route 286 in Green Township, Indiana County’s coroner said Monday.
Sara E. Ashbaugh, 78, was a passenger traveling east in a Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle when another car failed to halt at a stop sign and traveled into her lane, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said.
The impact caused Ashbaugh’s vehicle to roll twice, he said.
Ashbaugh was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
