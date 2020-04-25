Taking away about 40 bags of garbage and a dozen or so tires, Benscreek Canoe Club members cleaned the Carpenter’s Park and Foustwell access points on the Stonycreek River, along with a 2-mile stretch by the Quemahoning Reservoir, in commemoration of Earth Day and in preparation for what they hope will be an active season on the waterways.
“It’s nice whenever we all get together to do something like this that has a positive impact on these shared areas,” Mike Cook, the club’s president, said during a telephone interview following Saturday morning’s cleanup.
“It gives us a sense of pride in the club to be able to go out and clean this up and make it nice for other people that are coming into our area to have a clean place to recreate.”
Eight members participated, taking necessary social distancing precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just hate seeing garbage,” Craig Rosage, a club member, said.
Benscreek Canoe Club recently canceled the Stonycreek Rendezvous that was scheduled for May 15-17. But the organization still wants to do a release from the Quemahoning Reservoir in late-May, pending approval from the Cambria Somerset Authority.
“We are still going to do whitewater releases in the very near future and want these areas to be nice for the people to come in,” Cook said.
