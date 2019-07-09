The Benscreek Canoe Club has landed support to continue a program aimed at introducing under-served youth to river recreation.
Seattle-based apparel company Outdoor Research awarded $10,000 to the club to continue offering the First Waves program – a partnership with SurfSUP Adventures founder Ian Smith designed to expose teens to river conservation and stand-up paddleboarding at Whitewater Park.
The sessions include a documentary film-making component, enabling students to share the lessons First Waves shares – in a story format.
“The First Waves program really exemplifies the aim of the We Can Grant, which is to support community-based organizations whose work has a direct impact on the ability for people to access and enjoy the outdoors,” Outdoor Research’s head of marketing Erika Canfield said.
The company loves the fact that First Waves enables youth to see the importance of environmental education first-hand, while learning life skills that could send them on a valuable career path, she said.
Smith said he was “excited” to hear about the news, noting it comes at a time the effort has been getting increased attention.
Since 2014, First Waves has had more than 100 people participate in the three-day program, while more than 1,000 – oftentimes at-risk youth – have come to Whitewater Park from the Pittsburgh area and beyond for similar sessions, he said.
“This funding creates an incredible opportunity for us ... at a time we’re getting more attention for what we’re trying to do,” he said.
Benscreek Canoe Club President Mike Cook said the funds will allow the club to sustain the program. First Waves provides lunch for attendees, as well as paddle boards and protective gear that wear down over time.
Club members serve as mentors and river safety guides during their paddle board lessons and Cook said the group has embraced the effort since partnering with Smith in 2015.
“We already see the positive impact that the program has on the existing participants,” he said, noting that they begin to see the value in the region’s outdoors and its offerings.
Some have gone into scouting in the years since and chose recreation-minded projects for Eagle Scout projects, Cook said.
Outdoor Research awarded funds to nonprofit groups across the country this week. To learn more about the company’s We Can Grant, visit www.outdoorresearch.com/us/en/wecangrant.
To learn more about First Waves, visit www.firstwaves.org.
