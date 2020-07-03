In Dr. John Joyce’s early days as a United States congressman, he – along with his wife, Alice Joyce – visited health care facilities to learn about the need for primary care doctors in the 10-county 13th Congressional District.
During one of the meetings with a board of directors, they both were jokingly handed job applications. John and Alice Joyce are both licensed dermatologists.
“It was a tongue-in-cheek gesture,” Joyce, a Republican from Blair County, said. “But it brought home the point that we need doctors in southwestern Pennsylvania and south-central Pennsylvania.”
By then, Joyce had already started envisioning his Homegrown Health Care Initiative, a program designed to give Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine students the opportunity to complete their clinical studies at one of three regional hubs – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Fulton County Medical Center and Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Blair County.
The goal of the program, which started this week, is to show students the benefits and rewards of learning in smaller, more personalized environments, while hopefully making them interested in remaining in those areas when they become doctors.
“The ability to take those students and return to southwestern Pennsylvania to do their third and fourth year, I think is going to open the door for many more students to come back to their homes, to their hometowns and practice medicine,” Joyce said.
“That’s the goal. There’s no question in my mind that this is going to equip these students to care for their families, their neighbors and to bolster our great local health system.
Nine students are participating in this year’s program, including four at Conemaugh.
“As a teaching hospital Conemaugh is behind the Homegrown Health Care Initiative because we recognize that while pursuing our mission of Making Communities Healthier, the development of future practitioners is important,” William Caldwell, Conemaugh Health System’s market president, said.
“By providing an opportunity for medical students to come to Conemaugh for rotations, we are able to foster their love of the medical field with our need to lead, educate and promote strong talent.”
Caldwell added: “Benefits to the program are multi-fold. The students will be getting great experience and, in some cases, that could turn into the students looking to stay in the area, work at Conemaugh and serve the community for years to come.”
Dr. Michael Rowane, LECOM’s associate dean of clinical education, pointed to Conemaugh’s past successful working relationship with the college as a reason for its inclusion.
“Part of this is not just bringing students to train,” Rowane said. “If you want to bring them back to communities, you have to have residency programs in those areas to attract them to stay there because that increases it.
“They did an analysis at Conemaugh. And their emergency medicine residency, for example, when they looked at the LECOM graduates who entered their emergency medicine residency, two-thirds of them stayed on and practiced in Johnstown. We already have a good track record that was there already.”
The long-term goal is to have 13 or more students at each of the three LECOM southwestern and south-central Pennsylvania campus hubs.
“This is really a five-, to 10- to 20-year process,” Rowane said. “But you have to do this to set the groundwork that you can make a change in a community in doing things like this.”
