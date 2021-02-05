The next COVID Questions town hall will focus on a hidden side effect of the pandemic: Mental health issues.
The live virtual forum will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday by In This Together Cambria, The Tribune-Democrat and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
In This Together Cambria is a volunteer group engaged in advocacy, storytelling and sharing of information in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mental health is such a critical issue in COVID,” group member Ashlee Kiel said.
“There are so many stressors, such as economic pressure, being isolated from friends and loved ones and even grief and loss.”
Those who want to participate by submitting questions during the online forum may join the Zoom webcast at https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654.
“COVID Questions: Mental Health” will also be streamed live on the In This Together Cambria Facebook page at www.facebook.com/inthistogethercambria.
The panel features two local mental health experts.
• Angie Richard is the clinical director for Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates of Johnstown and Somerset. She has experience in drug and alcohol treatment as well as mental health and trauma-informed therapy.
She has worked with a variety of populations and demographics, including adolescents, adults, adults with intellectual disabilities, and groups.
• Mary Berge is a licensed clinical psychologist with more than 25 years of experience.
She works with a variety of populations and diagnostic issues, such as depression, anxiety, family problems, relationship issues and trauma experiences, including post-traumatic stress disorder. She often works with first responders and military populations.
Her practice, Dr. Mary Berge & Associates, is based in Johnstown.
Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will moderate the town hall event.
Tuesday’s event will be the third COVID Questions forum presented to date. Future COVID Questions forums will feature mental health concerns for children on Feb. 16; medical specialists on Feb. 23; local leaders on March 9; economic impact on March 23; and education on April 6.
