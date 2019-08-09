An Altoona man who’s currently serving two life sentences for several mob-related arsons and two murders in Blair and Cambria counties was denied a clemency hearing following a merit review held Thursday by the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.
Vincent D. Caracciolo applied for clemency last year seeking commutation of his remaining sentence, which he’s serving at a Minnesota prison.
Caracciolo was denied a clemency hearing in a unanimous vote after the Board of Pardons completed a merit review, according to Christina Kauffman, press secretary for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Joel Hileman’s brother, Dennis, was found weighted with cinder blocks and a chain in the Tipton Reservoir in 1979.
Caracciolo later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving one of his life sentences for Hileman’s death.
Joel Hileman said he would have attended a clemency hearing for Caracciolo if he had been granted one and thought it was a definite possibility.
“I personally underestimated the Pennsylvania clemency folks,” Hileman said.
“Obviously our family is satisfied that what is best for society has been done.”
Last year, Steven R. Burk, then secretary of the state’s Board of Pardons, notified Cambria County’s Court of Common Pleas of a clemency application filed by Caracciolo, seeking an opinion on whether to grant him a public hearing and, if so, whether to recommend to Gov. Tom Wolf that the application be granted.
Clemency applications generally fall into two categories: pardons or commutations of sentences. Both are generally applied for when defendants have no other recourse under state law.
In Pennsylvania, inmates serving life sentences must apply for commutation because there is no such thing as parole for those serving life sentences in the state.
The Board of Pardons makes recommendations to the governor for pardons and commutations of sentence and considers opinions of prosecutors and judges in the county where the crimes occurred.
Last May, Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III responded to the Board of Pardons’ request for opinion on the merits of the clemency application for Caracciolo, now in his mid-80s.
“Upon my review of the record and the files related to Cambria County matters, I do not feel clemency would be appropriate given the level of premeditation and planning involved in these crimes,” Krumenacker wrote.
When that feedback is received and reviewed, clemency hearings can be granted if three Board of Pardons members approve.
If Caracciolo had been granted a hearing, he and those in support or opposition of his application would have been permitted to speak.
In cases where hearings are granted, the board typically meets in executive session and reconvenes to vote in public, and, if a majority of the board votes in favor of the application, its approval is recommended to the governor.
Caracciolo was a key figure in what prosecutors described as a mob operation in the Altoona area allegedly headed by John M. Verilla, according to Tribune-Democrat archives.
In 1983, Caracciolo entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder for the 1979 murder of John Henry Clark of Altoona.
Caracciolo testified that he took Clark to Mineral Point in Cambria County, put a shopping bag over his head and put an ax through his skull.
Prosecutors said Clark, an alleged small-town drug dealer in Altoona, was killed to prevent him from carrying out threats to tell authorities about mob activities in the city.
When he received a life sentence for Clark’s murder, 49-year-old Caracciolo told trial Judge Caram J. Abood he found a father figure in Verilla.
Verilla was convicted of first-degree murder and also sentenced to a life sentence in Clark’s death. Several other alleged mob associates were also charged in Clark’s death.
Caracciolo entered a first-degree murder plea for the Dennis Hileman’s killing in 1984.
Caracciolo was 56 when he received his second life sentence out of Blair County for Hileman’s death. In that case, Caracciolo admitted to striking Hileman on the back of the head several times with the sharp end of a hammer, slitting his throat and stabbing him in the chest.
In addition to the two life sentences, Caracciolo was also ordered to serve 30 to 60 years in prison for several arson charges filed throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including a house fire at a property he owned in Blandburg in Reade Township, Cambria County, and at Johnny O’s Disco and Greenwood Steakhouse, both in Altoona.
Blair County’s investigative grand jury also charged Caracciolo and two other men in 1983 with a fourth arson, which took place in 1978 at a Williamsburg residence in which the co-conspirators were accused of organizing to collect insurance money.
Judge Jolene G. Kopriva ordered the second life sentence and sentence for the arsons be consecutive to the one issued for Clark’s murder.
Caracciolo, who said he was the enforcer for the Blair County mob, testified against his former associates, leading him to be under a protective witness program through the Blair County District Attorney’s Office.
L. George Parry was a prosecutor working for then-Philadelphia District Attorney, former Gov. Ed Rendell, when he received special permission to conduct a grand jury investigation into Blair County mob operations at the request of state police and the Blair County District Attorney’s Office.
Parry then prosecuted several cases related to charges that resulted from that investigation, including Caracciolo’s.
