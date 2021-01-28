A view from the south abutment of the Johnstown Flood National Memorial in South Fork, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, shows progress of the clearing of the nearly 70-acre vegetation from the old lakebed The two-year project is to restore the view to what the lakebed looked like shortly after the dam broke on May 31, 1889. The National Park Service has used a herd of goats, professional tree cutters and in the spring, a “prescribed fire” to prime the area for more ideal growth. Russell Tree Experts, based out of Ohio, works on stacking cut-down trees at the old lakebed area of the south abutment area. Below, a professional tree cutter from Russell Tree Experts, carves down trees from the side of the north abutment. The Lakebed Rehabilitation Project will continue through the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.