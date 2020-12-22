Tarmac clearing

A John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport maintenance employee clears snow left over from winter storm Gail away from the tarmac on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

A John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport maintenance employee clears snow left over from winter storm Gail away from the tarmac on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you