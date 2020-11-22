Clearing of the former Lake Conemaugh bed at Johnstown Flood National Memorial will continue through the winter, memorial officials said.
Workers from Columbus, Ohio-based Russell Tree Experts are at the memorial to clear trees from parts of the former lakebed and at the abutments of the South Fork Dam ruins.
“Throughout the lakebed rehabilitation project, special care will be taken to protect wetland areas and the stream in the lakebed,” Elizabeth Shope, the memorial’s public information officer, said in a press release.
“The project will restore areas of the lakebed to what it looked like shortly after the flood, enhancing the visitor experience at the memorial.
“The secondary goal of the project is to have areas outside of the wetlands and stream flourish with low-lying vegetation and native grass and plants that can be maintained by the National Park Service.”
Visitors to the memorial may see temporary closures of the dam’s abutments as the project progresses, but the work is not expected to affect the hours of operation of the memorial’s Visitor Center.
