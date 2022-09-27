JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Clearfield resident was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on her conviction of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Senior U. S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Nicole Gaines, 42.
According to information presented to the court, from July 2019 to June 2020, Gaines conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan- Balchon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
The prosecution is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S.
