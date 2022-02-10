JOHNSTOWN, PA. – A Clearfield County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to producing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, federal prosecutors said.
Amanda Nichelle Downs, 30, of 506 Zimmerman Avenue, Clearfield, pleaded guilty to two counts Wednesday in Johnstown before U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines.
She was arrested in 2020.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from December 2018 to Sept. 1, 2019, Downs produced images of a minor female engaged in sexually explicit conduct using materials that were shipped or transported through interstate or foreign commerce.
Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for June 23.
