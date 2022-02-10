JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Clearfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court to producing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, federal prosecutors said.
Amanda Nichelle Downs, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts on Wednesday in Johnstown before U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines.
The court was told that from December 2018 to Sept. 1, 2019, Downs produced images of a minor female engaged in sexually explicit conduct. She was arrested in 2020.
Haines scheduled sentencing for June 23.
