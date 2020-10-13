HASTINGS – A Clearfield County man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of robbing a woman inside her Reade Township home last month, authorities said.
John Adam Weakland, 30, of Coalport, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Ebensburg allege that Weakland entered a home in the 100 block of Ridge Road on Sept. 14 by punching in the code on the front door key pad.
Once inside, Weakland entered the woman’s bedroom as she slept and viewed the messages on her cellphone, the complaint said.
The woman fought with Weakland when she awoke, and Weakland shoved her head into the cedar headboard. The woman reached for a lockbox, where a pistol was kept, but Weakland stopped her and then allegedly ripped off the necklace that she was wearing and then fled the residence, the complaint said.
Troopers said that Weakland and the woman had a previous relationship.
Weakland was charged with robbery, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
He remains free on $35,000 unsecured bond.
