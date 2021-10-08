A Clearfield County man pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Johnstown.
John McKinney, 53, of Hyde, was one of two Pennsylvania residents who entered pleas this week stemming from an indictment over a drug ring busted in 2020 for spreading meth across northern Pennsylvania.
McKinney pleaded guilty to being part of a conspiracy to distribute the drug between July 2019 to June 2020, federal prosecutors said.
A Lock Haven man, Jared Nyman, also pleaded to a drug count related to the distribution of 500 grams or more of the drug during the same span.
Sentencing hearings for both men are set for February 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.