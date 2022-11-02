A Decatur Township man will be the lone candidate on the ballot in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 73rd District unless there is a write-in candidate.
Dallas Kephart topped challengers John Sobel and Derek Walker in the Republican primary in May for the seat currently held by Republican state Rep. Tommy Sankey, who decided to not run for reelection.
The district includes Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll townships in northwestern Cambria County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.
To the north, it also covers a large area in southern and eastern Clearfield County that includes the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.
Kephart has said that he knew he wanted to run for office since he was younger, and when he heard Sankey was not running for re-election, he knew it would be a good time to enter the race.
He has been a coal miner and a law clerk for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform, as well as a clerk for a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge and an intern for U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson.
Once elected, Kephart says that he plans to pursue more economic opportunity in the district which includes more business investment and good paying, family sustaining jobs.
“I will fight for our jobs, vote to cut unnecessary regulations and wasteful spending,” he said, adding that he will also oppose higher taxes.
Kephart said that with monies being made available by the federal government through the recently passed Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act to help expand broadband access to rural communities, he wants to work with telecommunications companies and see what can be done legislatively to knock down barriers for private industry to invest more capital in the area.
“If we remove red tape the return on investment would be greater for these companies to invest capital to provide broadband to people in our communities,” he said.
Kephart said that while not a policy issue, he plans on working in the district and being accessible to know the needs of the district.
“I think it is important to stay grounded with the people you serve,” he said. “This is something I can directly control, as I do not need to get the legislature to vote on it and a governor to sign. I will be accessible and available to everyone, regardless of who you are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.