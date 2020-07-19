A Clearfield County man was named by state police in Ebensburg on Sunday as the driver who died in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Chest Township.
Sherman G. Holes, 70, of Irvona, was driving north on St. Lawrence Road just outside of Patton at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when his Dodge Caravan ran off the road while rounding a curve, troopers said.
The van traveled through a yard, struck a tree and came to a stop after striking the cement porch of a house in the 1200 block of St. Lawrence Road. It caught fire after it struck the porch, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said earlier this week.
Holes was the only occupant of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
