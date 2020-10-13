A Clearfield County man died Monday as a result of injuries he sustained in a wreck on a highway near Commodore, Indiana County, authorities said Tuesday.
Christopher Alan Ortman, 30, of the 2600 block of Main Street, Madera, was driving west on Route 286 at around 3:24 p.m. Monday when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
Ortman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters. He received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m., shortly after his arrival in the emergency room.
An official ruling on the cause and manner of Ortman’s death had not been made as of Tuesday afternoon, as state troopers’ investigation of the crash was still ongoing.
