A Clearfield County man was picked up in Johnstown on Monday in connection with the shooting of two pit bulls and threats made to the dogs' owner, authorities said.
State police in Clearfield County charged William Benjamin Cochran, 33, with conspiring to commit aggravated cruelty to animals, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, cruelty to animals and intimidation of witnesses or victims.
According to a criminal complaint, Cochran was one of four people who drove to an Oak Ridge Road, Jordan Township, residence in September to confront a woman there.
Cochran and two others covered their faces with bandannas and got out of a truck with a shot gun. The woman came outside and one of the men fired two shots. A male dog died from a single shot to the head and the female needed to be put down after being shot in the muzzle, the complaint said.
The gunman then allegedly made threats to the woman saying "get on the ground, get on the ground," the complaint said.
The shooting occurred after one of the men had a dispute with the woman's boyfriend, the complaint said.
Cochran was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
