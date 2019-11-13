LUPINETTI[mdash] Ronald J., 82, Gallitzin died November 12, 2019 at UPMC Mercy- Pittsburgh. Born October 21, 1937 in Altoona the son of the late Pasquale and Vincenza (Impullitti) Lupinetti. Preceded in death by a daughter Melissa, brothers Anthony, James and Richard and sister Valia. Surviv…
STAGER [mdash] Philip C. II, 86, of Portage, passed away on November 12, 2019 at home. He was born on July 27, 1933 in Portage. He was the son of Chester Sr. and Anna (Novotny) Stager. Phil is preceded in death by his parents, his wife: France' M. (Mastaler) Stager and his siblings: Chester …
MAKUCH[mdash] Martha, 90, Windber died at home. Born in Windber daughter of the now late George and Susan (Thach) Zayac. Also preceded in death by husband Andrew, and 14 brothers and sisters. Survived by son Andrew and wife Deborah, Manassas, VA, and daughter Veronica, wife of Mark Heckler, …
