SOMERSET, Pa. – Inside Laurel Hill State Park, crews were still at work Monday trimming and transporting fallen trees that were toppled by an early Friday storm.
It was a similar scene across parts of central Somerset County, which at one point had more than 3,400 Penelec and REA customers without power, Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.
"It's down to approximately 17 customers now," Landis said Monday, noting that contractors and utility crews have been working the past several days to address issues.
County emergency management officials sent teams to survey two areas that suffered the brunt of the storms on Friday – one in the area in and around Laurel Hill and the other near Garrett Shortcut Road, he said.
Site visits and conversations with the National Weather Service confirmed that strong straight line winds and other damaging characteristics from a severe storm were to blame, Landis added.
Fayette County was hit by two separate tornadoes early Friday, but there were no indications either were to blame for the damage in Somerset County.
Landis said "pockets" of severe wind damage were evident, however, and there's no doubt that downbursts and straight line winds from thunderstorms alone can wreak havoc.
Laura and David Weigle saw that firsthand early Friday.
The couple, Tennessee residents who spent the past week in the area for David's 50th high school reunion, were camping Friday when the storm moved in.
The gusts that swept in rocked their trailer hard enough that it was knocked from its stabilizer system. Chairs and tables were blown into the trees below, they said.
"The storm just blew in out of nowhere," Laura Weigle said. "We feel blessed that we're safe."
Landis said the storm's effects were isolated Friday.
The northern end of the county barely had rain, let alone high winds.
Laurel Hill remained open for hiking and other public uses but camping was restricted to one section of the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.