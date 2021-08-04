BEDFORD, Pa. – A Claysburg man will stand trial in Bedford County court, charged in connection with the shooting death of his brother, authorities said.
Larry Michael Claar, 41, was ordered to trial following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham Jr., of Bedford.
State police in Bedford charged Claar in the July 24 shooting death of Michael Scott Claar, 46, also of Claysburg.
Larry Claar entered the courtroom wearing an orange jail suit and sat motionless beside chief public defender Karen Hendershot.
Troopers allege that Larry Claar shot his brother with a rifle in the 200 block of Picnic Road in Kimmel Township, Bedford County, and covered his body with dirt in a field in the 100 block of Mountain Penny Lane.
District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts called four witnesses to testify.
Roger Claycomb, of the 200 block of Picnic Road, testified that he and Michael Claar were making repairs to a truck when Larry Claar drove by.
Michael Claar drove down the road to see what his brother was doing after hearing gunshots, Claycomb said.
Claycomb testified that he called state police after he heard other gunshots and Michael Claar did not return.
“I thought it was unusual because we were working on his truck,” Claycomb said.
State police were trying to locate the brothers when they stopped to talk to Larry Claar Jr.
Larry Claar Jr. testified that he had just gotten home from work when he gave troopers an address to where his father might be found.
Trooper Nickolas Luciano testified that troopers then visited the David Smith property on Mountain Penny Lane.
Smith reportedly said that Larry Claar told him that “he had done something bad,” Luciano testified.
Luciano said troopers found Michael Claar’s body buried in a nearby field. An autopsy showed that he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Troopers, armed with search warrants, allegedly found a pool of blood in a gravel area near a garage on Picnic Road and recovered several blood-covered items from a burn barrel.
Luciano also said that troopers recovered blood evidence from an RV that Larry Claar was driving and also recovered a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle.
Brenda Billotte, who is a friend of Larry Claar, testified that he visited her Hollidaysburg residence and said that Michael was dead.
“He said he buried the body,” Billotte said. “I was shocked. I wasn’t sure if I could believe him or not.”
Larry Claar is charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, simple assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
He is being held without bond in Bedford County Correctional Facility.
