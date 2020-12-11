The fire that sent a family fleeing their Clarion Street home in Westmont Borough on Wednesday is being ruled accidental, the West Hills fire chief said.
Fire Chief Rob Tauber said on Friday that fire started in the wall in the living room of the three-story home at 146 block of Clarion Street. A state police fire marshal is searching for what caused the 8:47 p.m. blaze.
“We didn’t get a definite determination,” Tauber said.
Smoke was pouring from the roof and side of the house when firefighters arrived, he said. The family and their pet got out safely.
“They were lucky,” the fire chief said. “They smelled smoke, called 911 and evacuated the house.”
It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control. Crews remained at the scene for about three hours, Tauber said.
Firefighters from Middle Taylor, West Taylor, Upper Yoder and Richland townships also responded along with Southmont and Johnstown fire crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.