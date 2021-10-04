JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Restoration efforts at 662 Main St., locally known as the Clara Barton House, are taking a top-down approach with plans to replace the roof and gutters before winter, but more financial help is needed, Clara Barton House and Garden Inc. Treasurer Robert Eyer said on Monday.
He led a press conference in the ballroom of the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown to announce a push to raise $50,000 to match an acquired state grant.
“We are very optimistic,” Eyer said to a group of community leaders.
The nonprofit he works for formed in 2018 to preserve the historic structure, where American Red Cross founder Barton reportedly worked part of the time after the 1889 Johnstown flood.
Control of the property was transferred to the group from the Johnstown Area Heritage Association last year.
The group needs another $27,000 to complete the match and has already started the process to get bids for the work on the slate roof that dates back to the late 1800s.
Eyer would also like to be included in the city’s Main Street project in order to get additional funds for stabilization and restoration of the house.
In addition to the roof replacement, the group wants to repair and repaint the gables, along with the overhangs, which might need replaced as well.
“All of this is, of course, subject to how the fundraising goes,” House and Garden member and construction supervisor Barry Polster said.
He also spoke at Monday’s event along with Clara Barton House and Garden President Joshua Yoder and Vision Together 2025 Chairman William Polacek.
These improvements are Phase 1 of the stabilization work for the building, which Polster said was the most important aspect to focus on.
Eyer added that if enough money is raised, the windows, doors and porch will be replaced before winter this year, too.
All of these improvements should cost around $110,000, while the complete restoration of the building will be about $750,000.
When everything is completed, there will be two small meeting rooms to rent and bed and breakfast units that will sustain the House and Garden. A tribute to mortuary owner Pauline H.L. Gordon and Barton will be included as well.
“The community has been really good at supporting the project,” Yoder said.
Polacek called the Clara Barton house a “symbol of resilience.”
“It reminds you of what can be accomplished when we all work together,” he said.
Polster told the group to keep an eye on the property because they should see work begin soon.
Contributions to the effort can be made to Clara Barton House and Gardens Inc., P.O. Box 1889, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
