A local engineering consulting firm, CJL Engineering, has installed three Air Ionization Units into the HVAC system at its Johnstown location to protect employees from COVID-19.

The 60-plus employees in the Johnstown office will benefit not only from the reduced risk of airborne infection but also improved indoor air quality, a company statement read.

CJL has installed three needlepoint ion generators in its building on Horner Street. The technology is proven, a CJL statement read, to neutralize airborne particles and destroy bacteria and viruses at the cellular level without increasing ozone levels.

