A local engineering consulting firm, CJL Engineering, has installed three Air Ionization Units into the HVAC system at its Johnstown location to protect employees from COVID-19.
The 60-plus employees in the Johnstown office will benefit not only from the reduced risk of airborne infection but also improved indoor air quality, a company statement read.
CJL has installed three needlepoint ion generators in its building on Horner Street. The technology is proven, a CJL statement read, to neutralize airborne particles and destroy bacteria and viruses at the cellular level without increasing ozone levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.