Throughout the week, CJL Engineering will be delivering boxes of school supplies to area school districts as a symbol of appreciation.
Taryn Shifflett, marketing and proposal coordinator at CJL Engineering’s Johnstown office, said the idea came up as she and other employees were brainstorming community involvement efforts.
It’s the first year for the company’s Teacher Toolbox program, which Shifflett says is meant to be a thank-you to teachers and save them from purchasing supplies out of their own pockets.
“This is just a way to give back to them for their hard work and dedication,” Shifflett said.
Boxes include items such as crayons, pencils, notebooks, rulers, folders, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and tissues.
The supplies were delivered Monday to Westmont Hilltop and Portage Area school districts. Deliveries are scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Conemaugh Township, Greater Johnstown, Windber, Forest Hills, Conemaugh Valley and Richland school districts.
CJL Engineering is also scheduling supply deliveries at Ferndale Area School District and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy.
