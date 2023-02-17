Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp No. 14 and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 auxiliary will sponsor their free Civil War Series from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Jeff Webb, associate professor of music at Pitt-Johnstown, will present “Music of the Civil War.”
Information: 814-536-5131.
