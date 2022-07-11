JOHNSTOWN, Pa. –
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp No. 14 and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 auxiliary will sponsor its Civil War Series from 6 to 7 p.m. July 19 in the community room at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Kevin Kuhn, a member of the Blue Gray Hospital Association, will present “Intro to Civil War Medicine.”
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-536-5131.
