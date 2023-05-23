JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp No. 14 and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 auxiliary will sponsor their free Civil War Series from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 7 in the community room at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Kevin Mearkle, Bedford researcher and author of “Battlefield Tour Guide of Bedford County Soldiers at Gettysburg & Antietam” and “Civil War Soldiers of Bedford County,” will be the guest speaker.
He will present “4,000 Civil War soldiers from Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties.”
Information: 814-536-5131.
