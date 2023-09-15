JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp No. 14 and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 auxiliary will sponsor their free Civil War Series from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the community room at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Carleton Young, American history teacher and author of “Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War,” will be the guest speaker.
Young’s book will be available for purchase.
Information: 814-536-5131.
