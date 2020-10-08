A Blair County civil rights group, Progress for People of Color, has canceled plans for a march Friday in Bedford Borough to avoid concerns about a clash with armed local residents.
Progress for People of Color, which formed in the Altoona area earlier this year, issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying they did not want “agitators” and “confrontation” to overshadow the intent behind their march.
“While we may continuously and consistently spread our message of peaceful reform, there is a sea of rumors and misinformation to get lost in,” the group wrote.
Bedford police Chief Craig Bowman said his department was also able to confirm plans for the event were dropped back in late September.
He’s also heard rumors that local residents, perhaps unaware of the change of plans are skeptical, could show up to counter-protest the idea regardless.
No groups from either side have approached the borough about obtaining a necessary permit to occupy, block or close public sidewalks or streets in town for an event, Bowman said.
“If anyone is trying to hold an event that would block any kind of public way, they have to have a permit – and that hasn’t happened,” he said Thursday.
