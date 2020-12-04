A civil action has been filed with the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas asking for an injunction to prevent Johnstown City Council from eliminating the City of Johnstown Ethics Commission.
The court received the complaint from John DeBartola, a city resident, on Tuesday.
Council, at its November meeting, asked Solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin to draft an ordinance that would get rid of the board that was approved by a voter referendum and later formally established by law in 2017. Enough time has passed that council is legally allowed to modify the original referendum-mandated ordinance.
DeBartola thinks he would be harmed if the commission is removed because he has pending complaints filed.
“For me, the issue is about voter suppression,” DeBartola said. “I feel seven council members are dictating to an overwhelming majority that asked this to be funded. The council is blocking investigations which look into their actions, behaviors and conflicts.”
No ruling has been made on the civil complaint in which DeBartola also argues that council does not have the power to disband the board, which is an independent authority.
The ordinance is on council’s agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. It would need to be approved during a first reading and then again on a second vote at a later date.
Benjamin and Mayor Frank Janakovic did not provide comments when asked for interviews.
However, at last month’s meeting, multiple council members spoke in favor of eliminating the board.
The City of Johnstown Ethics Commission requested $315,000 in funding for 2021 – an amount Benjamin said would be justified if the board was to carry out its investigations. Janakovic, along with Councilwomen Marie Mock and the Rev. Sylvia King, spoke about removing the board as a cost-saving measure, especially since the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission already exists to investigate allegations.
DeBartola noted that state investigations can sometimes take a year or more to complete, citing recent probes into the Greater Johnstown School District and Cambria County War Memorial Authority as examples, while the city’s ethics board is supposed to reach findings within 180 days.
He did not accept that eliminating the commission would be a cost-savings measure, calling the argument a “smokescreen.”
DeBartola feels the city has mismanaged money in numerous ways.
Recently, the city sold its sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority and set aside about $4 million for capital improvements next year, which DeBartola, in his opinion, decried as “pet projects that don’t benefit anybody but themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.