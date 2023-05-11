JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The City of Johnstown and Vision Together 2025 are launching a program designed to financially support groups that are working to enhance city neighborhoods.
Johnstown allocated $150,000 in federal American Rescue Plan money to the effort.
Each of 15 organizations that operate as part of the Greater Johnstown United Neighborhoods Association, a Vision Together 2025 capture team, will be eligible for up to $10,000.
A group must prove that it is formally established and representative of a neighborhood in order to apply for funding.
Some neighborhoods, such as the West End, Minersville, Moxham, Roxbury, Prospect and Woodvale, have well-established improvement groups. Others are in developmental stages. One neighborhood is still without a formal organization, according to City Manager Ethan Imhoff.
“This really kind of just helps to motivate the neighborhood to get back out, to start knowing one another again, know your neighbor, get involved in what’s going on and help to kind of stabilize the neighborhoods,” City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said.
More details will be announced during a public event at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
“People are invited to attend the meeting on Monday if they want to have a voice in the projects that are being fostered by the community groups,” Vision Together 2025 Executive Director Robert Forcey said. “Projects are being proposed, not necessarily all at once. They’ll be over the next rolling 12 months, would be my guess, because some groups are more prepared.”
There will be a process in which groups will need to provide details about their proposals.
“We want to see some interesting projects, some projects that have an impact on the neighborhoods that come out of this,” Imhoff said. “Probably a more important goal is to really build up capacity in our neighborhood groups.
“We want this to be something that the community groups coalesce around and gives them cause to come together, plan out a project for their neighborhoods. They know their neighborhoods better than anybody else.”
City officials will determine which proposals are eligible.
“We want to safeguard the spending of the money,” Imhoff said. “We want to make sure it’s being spent wisely and responsibly.”
