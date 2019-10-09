A Johnstown man was held for court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing on charges he raped a Johnstown teen in May, while both were students at Greater Johnstown High School.
Dwayne Hasier Jones, 19, of the 300 block of Conway Court in the Prospect section, was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
The criminal complaint filed with District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, shows the police investigation began in May when the alleged victim told a police resource officer she had been assaulted at her home in the Kernville section.
She was subsequently scheduled for a forensic interview at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
The girl told police Jones asked to come the house to hang out with her and another girl. When the other friend left, Jones started “making advances,” the court papers say. She told police that after she told Jones to stop, he forced her onto a couch and raped her.
Jones was held for court on all charges following a hearing Wednesday in Price’s court. Jones has been in Cambria County Prison since Sept. 16, after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
