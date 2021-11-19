JOHNSTOWN. Pa. – A trailside river park near the Inclined Plane, plans for an Ebensburg dog park and an effort to haul coal along rail instead of roads in Somerset County were among a half-dozen recipients of a list of state grants announced Friday.
‘Sliver’ park
Work set to begin on Johnstown’s riverside “sliver park” near the base of the Inclined Plane next year got a $200,000 boost.
The latest round of support through Act 13 of 2012 – which awards grants through impact fees from natural gas well production – will enable floating docks and fishing piers to be added at the planned park, which is being built at the base of a series of trails below the historic Inclined Plane, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, said.
“The park is going to be a great addition to the city and I’m proud to work with the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy to acquire this grant,” Rigby said. “Boaters are already accessing the Stonycreek River at the site where the park will be, and the existing trails are already being used by mountain bikers, so this area is already ‘on the map.’ ”
The project aims to give outdoor recreation enthusiasts direct access in the heart of Johnstown to the Stonycreek River, which has limited access due to Johnstown’s flood protection walls.
Portage path
Portage Borough received $537,000 to continue a sidewalk improvement project along Johnson Avenue, to connect to Crichton McCormick Park, linking Portage Area elementary and junior/senior high schools in the process, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor.
“The residents are going to be excited that we can continue to move on and push this project to the final stages. This has been a long time coming,” Portage Borough Manager Robert Koban said, crediting Burns for working with the borough for several years to move the effort forward. “To have the funding in place to be able to do it is huge for a community the size of ours.”
Ebensburg dog park
Ebensburg was awarded $112,000 to support efforts to build a new 11/2-acre dog park, complete with pavilions, parking and fencing – a project that has been under development for more than two years.
“Our goal here is to provide a safe place for dogs and people to socialize and exercise within a 20-mile radius of Ebensburg,” said Jim White, past president of the Ebensburg Rotary. “This grant will enable us to begin the process of constructing the park and making it a reality for the citizens of our area.”
Burns said a Commonwealth Financing Authority fund that focuses on greenways and recreation is being tapped to move the project forward.
White noted that the project has been a joint effort among the state, the borough, the Rotary, “and, I have to say, the community of Ebensburg because they have supported us not only with fundraising, but helping to make some of our dog park-related events successful.”
Lilly Borough
Lilly Borough’s basketball court, a parking lot and sections of Main, Hagan and High streets will get resurfaced thanks to two grants, Burns said.
Lilly Council President Bill Patterson joked that he “almost did a cartwheel” when he heard the news.
“It’s a big deal for us, it really is,” he said.
Patterson said the project is going to reinforce the borough’s commitment to lure new businesses to the borough, make Lilly safer for foot traffic and support local youth.
Burns said Lilly, Portage and Ebensburg boroughs wouldn’t be able to afford these projects alone.
“Today is a big day for these three local communities ...,” Burns said.
“Small towns – like many I represent – could never afford to make these types of transformational investments without state funding.”
Ferndale walkway
A $280,000 grant was awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to rehabilitate the Station Street walkway in Ferndale Borough, Rigby and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, announced.
Fees paid by Pennsylvania gas producers will fund the job.
“Our citizens, especially our children, deserve safe and dependable sidewalks to walk and play on. I am grateful to the CFA for funding this important project for Johnstown,” Langerholc said in a joint release to media alongside Rigby.
Ferndale Borough is planning to replace the existing sidewalk, stairs, handrails, and retaining walls along the west Ferndale school building and Station Street between Midway Avenue and Saly Alley. The project will also include the removal of a large tree to properly stabilize the stepped sidewalk and retaining wall.
The grant also was awarded by the financing authority program, which is funded by fees paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.
The projects were among 166 that received funding through the program statewide, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“My administration has been clear about its commitment to infrastructure investments and upgrades in Pennsylvania,” said Wolf. “This funding benefits commonwealth residents throughout our 67 counties and those visiting the state by making roads, bridges, and other infrastructure safer, more reliable and accessible.”
Somerset County
The financing authority also awarded $250,000 to PBS Coals that will be used in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, and Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, said it will enable the company to rehabilitate railroad tracks for the Cambria Prep Plant to move coal from Coleman Junction to the Cambria Plant’s loadout by rail rather than truck.
“Trucking coal is no longer a viable option for PBS Coals, and rail transport – which is the more safe and sustainable method – must be used. Especially because PBS Coals provides almost 300 family-sustaining jobs in Somerset County, it is important to continue this project,” Stefano said.
He said 400 feet of welded rail will be replaced along various different points of the line.
“As a producer of coal, (PBS Coals) is heavily relied upon for its pivotal role in providing the necessary resources for the metal, energy and industry sectors. However, it cannot continue to do so if there are transportation issues,” he said.
