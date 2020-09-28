A Johnstown man was jailed on Sunday, accused of strangling a woman who escaped from him by climbing out of a window and onto a porch roof, authorities said.
City police charged Trevor Lamont Madison, 31, of the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue, with strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, someone from the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown called police on Sept. 13 saying they were sending a cab to pick up a woman who was involved in a domestic assault.
When police arrived at the Dorothy Avenue home, they reportedly heard the woman shout “stop it” and “let me go,” the complaint said. The woman told police that Madison stopped her from packing her clothes so she could go to the Women’s Help Center.
The woman alleged that Madison pulled her hair and strangled her to the point where she could not breathe. At one point, she broke away and climbed out of a window onto a porch roof and used her cellphone to call the Women’s Help Center, the complaint said.
Madison fled when police arrived.
Madison was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.