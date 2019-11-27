A few truckloads of bicycles – unclaimed property the Johnstown Police Department has been collecting for years – found a new home at Hope Cyclery on Wednesday.
But with luck, it’ll only be a temporary stop, Hope Cyclery founder Jarrod Bunk said.
The Johnstown Police Department donated nearly two dozen bikes – some of them road-ready and others marred or mangled – to Bunk’s business, whose mission is to pair them with people in need.
“We gets tons of unclaimed bikes – and there are a lot of times that no one ever claims them,” Johnstown police Captain Chad Miller said
Until now, the bikes would end up in the Public Safety Building’s dumpster after a year or so passed – because they can quickly pile up inside the department’s garage, he added.
“After we learned about what Jarrod was doing – fixing up bikes so people could reuse them – we wanted to help,” Miller said.
Bunk opened his 104 Franklin St. shop this summer in Johnstown, offering high-end bikes for every terrain.
But the mission behind his small business is to promote cycling in the community. To Bunk, bikes are “vehicles of hope” that can change lives – and the community.
For someone without a car, a bike can be the commuter vehicle needed to secure – or keep – a job. Bikes can reintroduce the community to the outdoors and the region’s recreational offerings, he said.
In recent months, Bunk has organized rides such as “Cranksgiving” to collect canned goods for local food pantries. He’s partnered with grassroots efforts to develop local trails and continues to provide outreach to educate the community on bicycle safety and the benefits of riding.
“Bikes can transform lives,” Bunk said. “And I’m super thankful that we’re bridging gaps in the community together by creating an opportunity to get bikes to people who need them.”
He said 10 of the bikes will be able to be given to children and adults.
At least a dozen more will be dismantled for parts that will help get old bikes back on the road or trails, while any leftover metal will be sold for scrap.
Any proceeds from that scrap would be used to support his community outreach, he said.
Miller applauded Bunk’s work.
“He’s out there showing kids how to ride safely and legally and promoting the benefits of bike riding in our community,” he said. “We’re glad to partner with him.”
