Johnstown interim City Manager John Trant Jr. would be open to considering other projects being done in the municipality that are similar to the recent painting of the words “End Racism Now” on Main Street in downtown.
Volunteers, including from Greater Johnstown School District, the city's NAACP chapter and Allies for Justice, emblazoned the message onto the road in bright yellow paint. Johnstown City Council did not approve the project with a formal vote. But the effort was led by City Councilman Ricky Britt and Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prospect.
Volunteers, who received contributions from donors, reimbursed the city $398.48 for supplies, including specific road paint, that were used, leaders said.
“This is a public art project that was coordinated with support of council members and several local volunteer organizations and the school district,” Trant said. “If a similar case were to present itself that had council involvement, volunteer involvement and was a community-wide effort, we would take that as it came across our desk.”
Only a few examples of permanent street art have been created in Johnstown in modern times – for example, painted intersections in the Cambria City neighborhood.
Trant, who approved the project, is unaware of any past practices for allowing street paintings.
“I can't say that there is any policy that was in effect,” he said.
The city's role was “to support, not regulate” by providing guidelines and having employees from the public works department block off the street on Saturday, Trant said.
The message was painted as part of the race relations discussion occurring across the nation since the Memorial Day death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, who was recorded losing consciousness with a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck.
“End Racism Now” was picked for the message because Wilson felt it was “a-racial.”
“In other words, it's not specific to black,” Wilson said. “It's not specific to white. I think 'end racism' wouldn't matter whether you're black, Jewish, white, Latino, Asian. It wouldn't matter. It's about ending racism in America. To be very frank, that's why I chose that.
"I actually took that model from a street in Philadelphia (where groups) had previously painted that. I thought it would be an excellent fit for the City of Johnstown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.