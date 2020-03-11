Adopted in 1993, Johnstown's Home Rule Charter has been the law of the municipality for almost three full decades, but has – in the opinion of City Council – reached the point where it should be reviewed and possibly modified to better fit the times.
On Wednesday, Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Charles Arnone and Dave Vitovich voted unanimously to establish a three-member subcommittee to examine the document and recommend revisions. Janakovic, Arnone and Capriotti were appointed to the group.
“It's written well, but it's 30 years old,” Arnone said. “Our hope is to streamline it, bring it back to what it's supposed to be, so that it covers modern-day problems in that situation.”
Arnone thinks the document, which went into effect on Jan. 3, 1994, can, at times, make governing cumbersome.
“What I've noticed, almost every meeting, we're upgrading or amending different parts of it because it's so antiquated,” Arnone said. “Our hope is to eliminate that process. Everything that we do has to be reviewed because it has to be upgraded because it's so out of synch that it doesn't apply properly to the day-to-day operations of what's happening.”
Arnone and Capriotti have been looking at the document – and considering changes – since they first joined council this year.
“There's not any real concerns other than just trying to get rid of this outdated language that exists,” Capriotti said. “If you've ever looked at it, it needs cleaning up. … It's more language and housekeeping things.”
The subcommittee, working with the city manager and solicitor, will provide suggestions to be presented to the whole council for consideration. However, any changes to the Home Rule Charter would ultimately need to be approved by voters in a referendum.
“I think council's intent, as we kind of look at this, is to bring others in the community – citizens or those that have some expertise in this – to help us rewrite a lot of this,” Janakovic said. “It's not just the three councilmen and the city manager. That's the steps, getting the citizens involved into that process, then getting it onto the referendum, and then the thing is we've got to educate them on what needs to change and how it benefits the citizens in Johnstown with these changes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.