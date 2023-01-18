JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dealing with code violations in the city of Johnstown involves everything from handling the intricacies of the legal system to finding workers to cut overgrown grass on hot summer days.
City officials have often struggled to handle the matter, so in recent months they have been working to develop a more comprehensive plan to address code violations. The process continued on Wednesday at a workshop that was attended by city administrators and all City Council members.
“I think it’s good to pull everybody into a group collectively and talk through some of these issues and the best way forward for the city,” Codes Enforcement Manager Dave Williams said.
No official decisions were made, but the officials discussed numerous subjects, including finding workers, the upcoming creation of a codes court and the fine schedule for violators.
City Councilwoman Marie Mock proposed significantly increasing fines and reducing the time given to alleged violators to respond to notices of violations.
“We’re too nice,” Mock said. “I think we’re too nice to them. We are too nice.”
Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said getting property owners to be compliant is “the hardest part.”
“You can write all the codes and ordinances you want,” Statler said. “Until people want to comply, we’re chasing everybody around. That’s kind of the bad part of it.”
City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said the city needs to find uses for its 800 vacant properties before they fall into a blighted condition.
“Some of them that I’ve seen that are just vacant, they need some TLC and they really need to be occupied,” King said. “Maybe we can help people move into these and (get them) sold. We have a housing stock problem here in the city of Johnstown. These vacant properties are just going to turn into blighted properties. I’d like to see them turn into being sold.”
A plan was also discussed for a spring cleanup day involving volunteers, city garbage hauler Pro Disposal or both.
The administration plans to look into whether the cleanup could be held in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, an annual nationwide effort by grassroots organizations to improve their environments. That might help eliminate dumping fees, which could possibly cut the price of a spring cleanup in half, according to a Pro Disposal representative.
“The only thing that’s going to make it work is if we can dump for free,” City Councilman Charles Arnone said. “That’s the biggest key to making this whole thing work the best way.”
The price tag for the spring cleanup could still be tens of thousands of dollars, even without dumping fees.
“We’ve made a significant investment in codes and in trying to make this city better and cleaner, and do the things (we need to do),” Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti said, “so that’s part of the investment that needs to happen on our end. I feel like that’s something we should have a conversation about at some point.”
