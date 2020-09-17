The City of Johnstown has scheduled trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, Interim Chief of Police Chad Miller announced Thursday.
In a news release, Miller said the city recommends that individuals who wish to participate in handing out candy wear masks covering their nose and mouth to protect themselves and the children who come to their doors.
Residents who do not wish to participate in handing out candy should turn off their front porch lights and have their doors closed, Miller said.
Police recommend that trick-or-treaters travel in small, family groups to limit COVID-19 exposure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.