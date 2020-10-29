The City of Johnstown plans to hold four more public neighborhood meetings to receive input from residents that will be used to help update the citywide Comprehensive Plan.
The dates are:
• Monday: St. Francis Community Center, 134 Barron Avenue (Coopersdale, Morrellville, Oakhurst), 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 9: Bottle Works, 411 Third Avenue (Minersville, Cambria City), 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 16: Johnstown Middle School auditorium, 220 Messenger Street (Hornerstown, Moxham, Walnut Grove), 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 23: To be determined (Woodvale, Old Conemaugh Borough), 6:30 p.m.
