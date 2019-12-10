A Greater Johnstown High School graduate is working to create local awareness around what is taking place in the country of Haiti.
Since 2011, Travis Knipple has lived in southern Haiti, where he and his mission organization, F1 Engineering, are dedicating their time to help those in need.
“Politically they’re just a mess,” said Knipple during an interview Tuesday at The Tribune-Democrat. “This entire calendar year has been bad.”
Knipple said issues of inflation have significantly impacted the Caribbean country this year, which has created a negative “domino effect” for its residents.
“Cost of living is getting out of hand for most of the low-income families, which is the majority of the population,” he said. “Everything is just getting more expensive so they are getting restless. And then the government began to be unable to keep up with payments for gasoline and diesel coming into the country.
“When people don’t have gas and diesel, then electricity gets shut off because everybody is relying on generators,” Knipple said. “You might go a few weeks without any fuel in the country, so that multiplies the fact that stuff is already expensive and now they don’t even have power.
“There’s just a lot of frustration.”
Knipple also said that the economic stagnation stemming from the clash between Haiti’s president and the opposition has also negatively affected the country – creating a severe hunger crisis.
According to the 2019 Global Hunger Index, Haiti suffers from serious hunger, ranking 111th out of 117 countries.
Knipple, who is now in the area visiting with family, will hold an informational presentation about Haiti beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Grace Church, 1081 Tener St., in Johnstown.
“What I want them to see on Thursday is that God is still working. He is still the one hope that Haiti has,” Knipple said. “I’m just trying to get people to rally for this country, because I don’t have any idea what the solution could be to fix the issues that fail Haiti, but we can lift the country up in prayer and ask God to help them because it seems to be well beyond human control.”
Knipple, who relocated to Haiti eight years ago to help after the catastrophic 2010 earthquake there, is still leading relief efforts in the country but said that he is also becoming discouraged.
“It’s sad because I’ve always seen this as a country that is resilient and has a bright future ahead of it, and right now we are getting jaded,” Knipple said. “I don’t know how things are going to get better. When a country can survive the massive issues that came with the earthquake, and Hurricane Matthew, a cholera outbreak and a Zika outbreak – and those haven’t crushed the spirit of the country, but their political situation right now is crushing their spirit.
“That is a drastic statement to realize how bad of a situation it is.”
For more information on F1 Engineering’s efforts in Haiti, visit Knipple’s website, www.f1engineering.org.
