Resolutions to terminate City Manager George Hayfield and pursue legal action against him remain in limbo following the Johnstown City Council meeting on Wednesday.
But the proposals appear to have support from only two members – Jack Williams and Charlene Stanton. Five others – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich – voted against taking the termination resolution off the table where it was placed during the August meeting.
“Is it in the back of their mind they want to get rid of him?” Williams said during an interview. “Well, why don’t they just defeat it?”
He also introduced four resolutions calling for legal action against Hayfield, who started in the job last year.
Williams withdrew one of the resolutions.
“The one that I withdrew, as I said, in the monthly financial report there is supposed to be a column for what funds are encumbered, in other words obligated. I’ve repeatedly asked for that. Finally, I put it in the form of a resolution to file charges against the manager for not confirming with the ordinance. Tonight, as I explained that, apparently they agreed that they’re going to do that, so no need for that.”
Three other resolutions accused Hayfield of violating city law by not finishing an inventory of city property on time, not properly collecting money for parking violations, and failing to follow procedures dealing with purchase orders.
Those three measures were tabled by votes of 5-2 with Williams and Stanton in opposition.
“I don’t think the allegations are valid,” Britt said. “I think there’s another process that we should go through before you consider terminating a guy’s job for the stuff they’re talking about. Most jobs you have you give the guy a warning or talking to, whatever it may be.
“I totally disagree with the termination part.”
